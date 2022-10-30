Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) The first Inter services paragliding X-country championship begin with a colourful opening ceremony at the mountainous belt of Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh.

Commenced on Saturday, the Championship, a first of its kind, is being conducted from October 29 to November 01, under the aegis of army adventure wing (AAW), defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said on Sunday.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs NEUFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

The day's activities saw around 15 paragliding pilots from the Indian Army and Navy taking off from Billing and landing at Bir located approximately 13 to 14 kilometers, in a display of their ability of navigating X-country in air.

"Paragliding is primarily a recreational and competitive adventure sport. The ability of the paragliding flight to last many hours and cover large distance is, what is of great importance to the Armed Forces, as it will facilitate aerial insertions behind enemy lines," Anand said.

Also Read | Here’s Why Bangladesh Were Forced To Replay the Final Delivery Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022 Clash.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Brigadier AK Singh, who welcomed the paragliding pilots from the services and expressed confidence that such an event will not only augment the efforts by the Army to provide an international level arena to the paragliding pilots to hone and showcase their flying skills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)