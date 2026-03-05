Brighton and Hove [UK], March 5 (ANI): Arsenal strengthened their Premier League title charge with a narrow 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Stadium on Thursday. Manchester City, on the other hand, were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium, according to the Premier League website.

The only goal of the game came in the ninth minute. Bukayo Saka marked his 300th appearance for Arsenal with a low shot that took a deflection off Carlos Baleba and beat goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton tried to respond and created several chances. Gabriel Magalhaes produced an important defensive intervention early on, while David Raya later made a key save to deny Brighton's Georginio Rutter in the second half.

Arsenal had an opportunity to extend their lead late in the match, but Leandro Trossard failed to convert from close range. Despite the pressure from the hosts, the Gunners held on for all three points.

The win moves Arsenal seven points clear of the second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table, while Brighton remain on 13th position with 37 points to their name.

In another contest, Manchester City dropped important points in the Premier League title race after being held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

City took the lead in the 31st minute when Antoine Semenyo produced a fine volley from Rayan Cherki's cross. The hosts went into the break ahead but were pegged back 11 minutes into the second half, as Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White scored with a clever backheel finish.

Rodri restored City's advantage soon after, heading home from a corner for his first league goal since May 2024. However, Forest responded again in the 76th minute when Elliot Anderson curled a superb long-range effort into the bottom corner.

The result leaves City on 60 points, seven behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. Forest move to th 17th place with 28 points and sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference. (ANI)

