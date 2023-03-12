London, Mar 12 (AP) Arsenal reclaimed its five-point lead in the Premier League by outclassing Fulham in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard scored first-half goals at Craven Cottage to secure a fifth straight victory in the league for Arsenal.

Also Read | DC-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 11.

Leandro Trossard provided the assist for all three goals.

Second-place Manchester City had applied pressure on Mikel Arteta's team by winning 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, briefly reducing the gap to two points.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Semifinal 2nd Leg Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs MCFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

Arsenal and City have 11 games left.

There was further good news for Arsenal, with Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus coming off the bench in the 77th for his first appearance since undergoing surgery on Dec. 6 on a medial collateral ligament injury sustained during the World Cup.

Arsenal had already had a goal disallowed for offside following a video review by the time Gabriel headed in a left-wing corner from Trossard in the 21st minute.

The Belgium midfielder set up the second goal five minutes later, too, digging out a cross from the left that Martinelli nodded in after beating Fulham defender Antonee Robinson to the ball.

Trossard completed his hat trick of assists in the second minute of first-half stoppage time but the goal owed more to the technical skill of Odegaard, who brought down the cross into the area, cut inside and smashed a shot past Bernd Leno — Fulham's former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Tosin Adarabioyo headed the ball against the crossbar off a corner as Fulham came into the match more in the second half. AP AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)