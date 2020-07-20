Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that he does not think the club should bring in players who need "a lot of convincing".

"I have said it before that I do not think we should bring in players who need a lot of convincing. This club has enough to be attracted to it," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"The feeling I get when I talk to a lot of people is that the players still want to come to the club, because of the history, the way we do things, our values, the fans that we have and our stadium. They are really attractive things," he said.

Arsenal have been on a sublime form as they defeated Premier League champions, Liverpool, before they confirmed their FA Cup final berth after trouncing Manchester City 2-0.

For the FA Cup title, Arsenal will have to defeat Chelsea, who overpowered Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal will next play against Aston Villa on July 22 in Premier League. (ANI)

