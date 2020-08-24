London, Aug 24 (AP) Arsenal bolstered its defensive options ahead of the new English season by signing right back Cedric Soares and center back Pablo Mari on permanent deals on Monday.

Both players joined the Premier League club initially on loan in January.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Joins 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Social Media Trend, Posts a Confused Picture of Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb Zadran.

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.

Soares is a Portugal international who joined from Southampton. (AP)

Also Read | Usain Bolt Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After his Birthday Party; Chris Gayle, Raheem Sterling Were Among Guests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)