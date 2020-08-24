‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ meme has been going viral on social media and the netizens are actually having a blast using it in every possible situation. Now, Kings XI Punjab has also joined the bandwagon and has posted a confused snap of Mujeeb Zadran where he was seen extremely confused while sweating it out in the nets ahead of IPL 2020. The meme has gotten viral after a music producer came up with a rap version of the scene from Star Plus show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. Soon the netizens took a notice of this and the video spread on social media. IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates.

Even Kings XI Punjab joined the social media trend and posted picture of their bowler of Mujeeb Zadran wherein he was seen bowling in the nets and was extremely confused. The caption of the snap read, “Rasode mein kon tha? #SaddaPunjab.” Arshdeep Singh responded to the video and tagged another friend. Check out the post by Kings XI Punjab below:

View this post on Instagram Rasode mein kon tha? 🧐 #SaddaPunjab A post shared by Kings XI Punjab (@kxipofficial) on Aug 24, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

The teams have already reached Dubai for the upcoming season of the IPL 2020 which begins from September 19, 2020. As of now, the team is quarantined for seven days and will be tested once again for COVID-19. The BCCI is still working on the schedules of the Indian Premier League. The IPL 2020 was supposed to happen in March this year but then with the outspread of the coronavirus, the tournament was postponed for an indefinite period of time.

