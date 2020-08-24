Former sprinter Usain Bolt has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. As per reports, Bolt underwent COVID-19 test after his birthday party on Friday (August 21) and the results have returned as positive. The 34-year-old Jamaican has now gone into self-isolation as per reports by Nationwide Radio XJ. Bolt celebrated his 34th birthday in Jamaica with a party which included guests like Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey in attendance. Some unconfirmed reports also state that West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle had also attended Bolt's birthday party. Usain Bolt Quotes With HD Images: 10 Powerful Sayings by the World's Fastest Man on Success and Life.

Meanwhile, it is not confirmed whether Bolt displayed symptoms of the virus or not. Videos and photos from Bolt’s birthday party went viral as he was criticised for hosting the function without safety precautions. Jamaica has thus far seen over 1,400 cases of coronavirus, which has resulted in 16 deaths.

Here’s a Viral Video from Usain Bolt’s Birthday Party

Usain Bolt's bday party. No social distance, NO masks! 😳😠 pic.twitter.com/ogqUvk1i9r — Verna Reid (@verna_reid) August 23, 2020

Bolt in May became a proud father as he and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed their baby girl Olympia Lightning. This year's birthday was Bolt’s first as a father. Bolt joins the high profile list of celebrities to have contracted the COVID-19 virus. Bolt, who retired from the track in 2017, is an 11-time world champion and he has won eight gold medals at 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. The 34-year-old also holds world records in the 100m and 200m events.

