New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The 20-year-old forward Arshdeep Singh has recently been in the spotlight for his consistent performances, earning him his senior India debut at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men) in Bhubaneswar. The federation has also recognised his talent and hard work as he has been nominated for the Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men - Under 21).

Arshdeep has been nominated alongside his junior squad teammates, Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Talking about the awards, he said as quoted by a Hockey India press release, "I did not expect to be nominated for such a prestigious award. I am honoured and grateful to Hockey India. Even if I do not win the award, this has highly motivated me to do better and work harder on my game."

About his debut, Arshdeep said, "My debut experience was very good. I got to play two matches and I learned a lot, especially how structured the top teams in the world are. Playing with the senior players has boosted my confidence and has motivated me to improve my game."

Arshdeep first made headlines during the 2024 Men's Junior Asia Cup in December last year as he scored six goals in the tournament and was impressive with the stick. "It was a very good tournament for me and I scored some good goals. Especially winning against Pakistan in the final was a special moment for me. I thought I would get a chance to play for the seniors after the Junior World Cup later this year, but I did not expect to make it into the senior squad so early," he commented.

Although he did catch eyes during the Junior Asia Cup, Arshdeep Singh's breakout tournament was the Hockey India League (HIL) earlier this year, where he was named the Upcoming Player of the tournament. He was one of the first names in the Hyderabad Toofans team sheet and scored three goals to help his side reach the final.

Talking about his HIL experience, Arshdeep shared, "The atmosphere in my team, Hyderabad Toofans, was very positive, which is why I could play so freely and thrive in the tournament."

"I was with the team when I got to know that I have been selected in the national team. I called my mom first because it was truly a proud moment for me," he added.

Although it was a big day for Arshdeep when his name was in the lineup against Spain, he was more excited than nervous since the senior players in the squad helped him cope with the pre-match blues. "I was excited because I wanted to make the most of this chance. The Senior players really helped me. Sukhjeet advised me to play freely and not think about the mistakes I make. He told me the way I react after making mistakes is more important."

"Captain Harmanpreet Singh told me he will try his best to win the match to make it memorable for me and told me to try my hardest to score a debut goal."

Arshdeep has now joined the junior squad camp in Bengaluru and is preparing for the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup, set to happen in December. (ANI)

