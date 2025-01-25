Dubai, January 25: Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who starred in India's T20 World Cup triumph last year, was on Saturday named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024, cementing his reputation as one of the leading short format bowlers in the game. ICC Men's T20I Team of Year 2024 Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain; Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh Included From India.

The left-arm pacer was one of the standout performers for the India national cricket team in 2024, picking up 36 wickets in 18 matches. Recently, the speedster became the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal. ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024 Announced: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma Included From India; Laura Wolvaardt Named Captain.

Chahal after he took two wickets in the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 in Kolkata. The 25-year-old took 36 wickets in 18 T20I matches in 2024. He was also named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024 earlier in the day, along side Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

(With inputs from PTI)