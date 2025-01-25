After much speculations, ICC has finally announced the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2025. The team includes Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran, Hardik Pandya, Sikander Raza, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit has been named captain of the team as he played a key role in helping India win the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 back in june. So did the other Indian members of the team. Everyone ended up being a standout performer of the year and was hence selected. ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024 Announced: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma Included From India; Laura Wolvaardt Named Captain.

ICC Men's T20I Team of Year 2024 Announced

India's Rohit Sharma captains the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024 🌟 Details ➡️ https://t.co/lK0sdx4Zhc pic.twitter.com/1oecBTeGQG — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)