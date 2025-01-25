ICC have finally announced the ICC Women's T20I Team of the year 2024. South African cricketer Laura Wolvaardt has been appointed the captain of the team. It features the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Chamari Athapaththu, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Orla Prendergast, Sadia Iqbal, Marizanne Kapp as well. All the cricketers were included in the XI for their standout performance in the T20Is across the year including the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma Named In ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024; South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt Appointed Captain.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024 Announced

The ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024 is packed with the game’s biggest names 🙌 Details ➡️ https://t.co/qJ1IGXlK1s pic.twitter.com/LQ8bdcXHUY — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2025

