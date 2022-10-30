Chonburi (Thailand), Oct 30 (PTI) Aryan Roopa Anand rounded off the week with 1-under 71 to finish as the best placed Indian in tied 38th spot at the 13th Asia Pacific Amateur Championships at the Amata Spring Country Club here on Sunday.

While Aryan was the best Indian finisher of the week, Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa (76) and Shaurya Bhattacharya (75) ended in tied 44th and 47th place respectively.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Comes Up With Musical Tribute for Marquee Football Tournament.

Aryan totalled 1-over 289, while Krishnav aggregated 5-over 293 and Shaurya had a 6-over 294 total.

The other four Indians, who started this week -- Milind Soni, Rayhan Thomas, Shat Mishra and Arjun Gupta -- missed the halfway cut.

Also Read | Asian Continental Chess Championship 2022: Priyanka Nuttaki Stuns Top Seed Tania Sachdev.

Harrison Crowe, who admitted it was extremely challenging to come back earlier this year after a strict lockdown in Australia, virtually snatched away the coveted Asia Pacific Trophy from China's Bo Jin, who was hoping to emulate his brother Cheng Jin's 2015 feat.

Crowe will now get starts at the 2023 Masters and the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool.

From Indian point of view, Aryan, who is also toying with the idea of turning pro later this year or early next year, said, "It was a great experience. I feel I could have done a lot better. I know it is easy to say that, but I did give away a lot of shots with some small mistakes and they cost me a lot.

"I got punished for them. Yet, it was a great event, and I am richer in experience, having twice played in them. Hopefully this will help me as I move on in the game."

Aryan had five birdies against four bogeys in his 71, while Chopraa had an eventful final round with five birdies, seven bogeys and a double bogey in his 76. Shaurya had two birdies against five bogeys in his 75.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)