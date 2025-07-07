New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Delhi Premier League's second edition is set to feature two high-profile players in Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer Kohli and Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir Sehwag, both picked up by different franchises during the auctions held on Sunday.

Budding leg-spinner Aryaveer Kohli, son of Virat's elder brother Vikas, was bought by South Delhi Superstarz which boasts of one of league's highest paid players -- leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi (Rs 38 lakh) in its ranks.

Aaryavir Sehwag, a right-handed U-19 batter, who didn't get a team last time, was picked by Central Delhi Kings after a few rounds of bidding for Rs 8 lakh. Aaryavir's father Virender Sehwag, who is also Brand Ambassador for the tournament said: "I am really looking forward to this season. It's a great opportunity for players to shine on a big stage.

"With selectors and fans watching closely-not just from India, but internationally as well-this league gives a chance to the players to make a mark. We saw some incredible cricket last year, and I'm sure this season will be even more exciting."

As many 520 players went under the hammer, with top picks including Simarjeet Singh (Rs 39 lakh to Central Delhi Kings), Nitish Rana (Rs 34 lakh to West Delhi Lions), and Prince Yadav (Rs 33 lakh to New Delhi Tigers).

Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Jaitley, DDCA President said, "This year, we've gone a step further -- revisiting our auction system, broadening the player base, and elevating domestic cricket to ensure the best talent emerges.

"We've also added two new men's franchises, continuing our mission to offer top-quality competitive cricket."

Central Delhi Kings had already retained Jonty Sidhu ahead of the auction and strengthened their squad further by adding key players like Simarjeet Singh, former India U19 captain Yash Dhull, and Pranshu Vijayran, building a well-rounded unit for the season ahead.

Aaryavir Sehwag was a later addition to the Kings' lineup.

East Delhi Riders bolstered their squad by signing experienced pacer Navdeep Saini, bringing both pace and experience to their bowling attack.

They also used the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain promising youngster Mayank Rawat for Rs 26 lakh, showing faith in his potential.

The team had earlier retained wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat for a solid foundation along with opener Salil Malhotra.

