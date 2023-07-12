London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Aryna Sabalenka stormed into the semifinals of the Wimbledon on Wednesday after defeating No. 25 seed Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4.

Sabalenka is one victory away from ending Iga Swiatek’s 67-week run as the WTA Tour’s No.1-ranked player.

Sabalenka will face No. 6 Ons Jabeur, who defeated reigning champion Elena Rybakina in three sets.

“To be honest, I want both. But I’m trying to focus on myself because I know if I start thinking about all this stuff, I’m going to lose my focus on the court, my game." Sabalenka said after the match as quoted by WTA official website.

“Later on we'll see if I’m ready to become World No. 1, or if I’m ready to play another final," she further said.

In the previous four Grand Slam tournaments, Sabalenka was the only female to get past the quarterfinals. The current Australian Open winner has matched Serena Williams' 2015 accomplishment of winning 17 of 18 games in the big tournaments. (ANI)

