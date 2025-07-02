Colombo, Jul 2 (AP) Sri Lanka forced a spectacular Bangladesh collapse by taking seven wickets for five runs after captain Charith Asalanka's century to win the one-day international series opener by 77 runs Wednesday.

Asalanka, whose knock of 106 included four sixes, had won the toss and elected to bat first. His team was bowled out for 244 runs with four deliveries remaining in the final over at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Bangladesh was cruising at 100-1 in the 17th over when Milan Rathnayake's classy piece of fielding to run out Najmul Hossain Shanto on 23 shifted the momentum.

That fielding effort ended a 71-run partnership for the second wicket between Shanto and Tanzid Hasan that led eventually to Bangladesh being dismissed for 167 runs in the 36th over.

Shanto played a shot to deep square leg and called for two quick runs but Rathnayake picked up the ball and swung it right on top of the wicket in one motion catching a diving Shanto on the crease when wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis removed the bails.

Sri Lanka's leg spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga (4-10), called to bowl the next over, took two wickets for two runs, trapping Litton Das (0) lbw and Hasan to a brilliant diving catch by Janith Liyanage. Hasan scored 62 runs off 61 deliveries.

In the next over, spin bowler Kamindu Mendis bowled Towhid Hridoy (1). Hasaranga returned to bowl the next over and in the first ball trapped Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) lbw, leaving Bangladesh 103-6.

Then Kamindu Mendis had Tanzim Hasan Sakib (1) caught by Maheesh Theekshana and trapped Taskin Ahmed (0) and Bangladesh was 105-8.

Bangladesh No. 7 Jaker Ali was determined to stretch the game and was out last, after scoring his third ODI half-century. He faced 64 deliveries for his 51 runs including four boundaries and four sixes.

Hasaranga returned best bowling figures for Sri Lanka taking four wickets for 10 runs, while Kamindu Mendis took a career-best 3-19.

Earlier, Bangladesh opening bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Tansim Hasan Sakib bowled tight lines and dried up runs forcing Sri Lankan opening batters into false shots.

Sakib dismissed Pathum Nissanka without scoring, forcing an edge off him to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Sri Lanka's total was 5 when Nissanka was out in the fourth over of the innings.

Nissanka's opening partner Nishan Madushka (6) fell in the next over trying to chase a ball from Taskin outside the off stump and dragging it to the wicket.

Kamindu Mendis also failed to score hitting Taskin straight to captain Miraz at mid-off putting Sri Lanka in a perilous position at 29-3.

Asalanka joined Kusal Mendis at this stage and the pair added 60 runs off 77 deliveries for the fourth wicket.

Kusal Mendis survived a catch behind review at 45 but in the very next delivery adjudged lbw giving left-arm spin bowler Tanvir Islam his maiden ODI wicket.

Asalanka and Liyanage further strengthened the Sri Lankan innings adding 64 runs for the fifth wicket before part-time off spin bowler Shanto had Liyanage (29) caught at long-on by Sakib.

Asalanka brought up his fifth one-day century scoring 106 runs hitting four sixes and six boundaries off 123 balls.

Sri Lanka had earlier won the two-match test series 1-0. (AP) AM

