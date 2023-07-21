Manchester [UK], July 21 (ANI): Zak Crawley's 189 and half-centuries by Joe Root and Moeen Ali provided 67 runs lead to England over Australia on the second day of the fourth Test match of the Ashes series here at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Crawley dominated the Australian bowlers as he played an aggressive knock of 189 off 182 balls while Joe Root and Moeen Ali provided supportive knocks of 84 and 54 respectively.

After the tea break, England resumed from 239/2, Joe Root and Zak Crawley started from where they left. Crawley continued to bat brilliantly and reached to 150-run mark in 152 balls.

England equal the scorecard with Crawley's six to Mitchell Marsh over long-on.

Crawley's outstanding knock of 189 came to an end after Green took his wicket at the back of a length wide of off and dragged down off an under-edge.

With an aggressive knock of 84 off 95 balls, Root was dismissed by Hazlewood to a length ball which hit the wickets.

England were leading by 67 runs as they ended the second day after scoring 384/4.

Earlier, At lunch, England were 61/1 with Moeen Ali 31* and Zak Crawley 26* batting solidly in the middle.

Resuming from 61/1, Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley played an attacking game. They quickly added 100 runs to the board in 23 overs.

Crawley and Moeen brought up the 100-run partnership after Crawley took a single off Pat Cummins' first ball in the 24th over.

Crawley reached to fifty-run mark by hitting a six to Head’s bowling. Moeen brought his half-century in the 25th over.

Moeen Ali was dismissed by Mitchell Starc at 54 as he was caught at the midwicket. Crawley continued his attacking game hitting regular boundaries. He clinched his century with a four in Starc bowling.

England reached to 200-run mark in 36 overs.

Resuming from the first day's score of 299/8, Australia's batting did not last long as Woakes took two wickets quickly to complete his five-wicket haul.

England started their session one of the second day by taking the wicket of Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Woakes had ended the Australian first innings at 300, however, the third umpire called it no ball as Woakes overstepped.

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc added few runs but Australia's first inning ended at 317 after Woakes took his fifth wicket dismissing Josh Hazlewood (4).

Australia gave the new ball to Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. And Starc did not disappoint, taking the first breakthrough early in the 3rd over.

He dismissed Ben Duckett (1) with an outswinger caught by Carey behind the stumps. Ben Stokes took another ‘Bazball’ decision, sending Moeen Ali at number three to bat.

Moeen and Zak Crawley were steering the batting when Cameron Green hit the pads of Crawley and the umpire called him lbw out but, the decision was overturned by the third umpire as the ball was missing the leg stumps.

The duo Moeen- Crawley stood solid to provide 50 runs to the board. They also completed their 50-run partnership before the end of the first session.

Brief scores: Australia 317 (Marnus Labuschagne 51, Mitchell Marsh 51, Chris Woakes 5-62) vs England 239/2 (Zak Crawley 189, Joe Root 84, Mitchell Starc 2-74). (ANI)

