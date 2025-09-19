Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19 (ANI): A fantastic, well-paced knock by Kusal Mendis and his quickfire partnership with Kusal Mendis in the end helped Sri Lanka secure a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in their final group stage match of the Asia Cup at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

With this win, Sri Lanka has ended the group stage undefeated with three wins in three matches. Also, Bangladesh has qualified along with them to the Super Four stage, joining Group A's India and Pakistan, with two wins and a loss. Afghanistan, which started off the campaign with a massive win over Hong Kong, lost to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and had to settle for a first-round finish in the tournament.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 vs Oman: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs OMA Match in Abu Dhabi.

During the run-chase of 170, the Sri Lankan opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis started with quick intent, scoring 22 runs in two overs with four boundaries. However, Azmatullah Omarzai's golden arm struck, removing Nissanka for a five-ball six. SL was 22/1 in 2.1 overs.

Kusal, who had not done well in the previous two matches, was looking in good touch. The law of averages also caught up with Kamil Mishara, who was bowled by Mohammed Nabi for just four in 10 balls. SL was 47/2 in 5.2 overs.

Also Read | When is IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Oman Match Preview.

SL reached their 50-run mark in 5.4 overs, with a fine boundary coming from their seasoned veteran Kusal Perera. At the end of six overs, Sri Lanka was 53/2. While there was a crunch of boundaries in the next four overs, Perera concluded the first half of the innings with a slog sweep, going for four. SL was 82/2 in 10 overs, with Mendis and Perera having their partnership going.

In the 12th over, Perera tried to assert his dominance against Mujeeb ur Rahman with a four, but was done away on the next ball, caught by wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28 in 20 balls, with three fours). Sri Lanka was 92/3 in 11.2 overs.

Skipper Charith Asalanka joined Mendis at the crease. The duo got some quick boundaries, with Mendis reaching his 17th T20I fifty in 40 balls, with six fours. However, a fine catch from skipper Rashid Khan at deep mid-wicket removed Asalanka for a 16-ball 17. SL was 119/4 in 14.5 overs. Noor Ahmed got his first wicket.

At the end of 15 overs, SL was 122/4, needing 48 in the final five overs. While Rashid gave just six in his final over, all his hardwork was undone by Noor Ahmed, who conceded 17 runs in the 17th over, with some extras and a four by Kusal, six from Kamindu.

The quickfire partnership between Kusal and Kamindu Mendis continued to build in the next over, as SL reached the 150-run mark in 17.2 overs and 15 runs came in the 18th over, leaving 10 runs to chase for Lankans.

In Mujeeb's penultimate over, Kusal hit two successive fours, finishing the chase at 171/4 in 18.4 overs. Kusal was unbeaten at 74* in 52 balls, with 10 fours, while Kamindu scored a quickfire 26* in 13 balls, with two sixes.

Mujeeb, Nabi and Noor got a wicket each.

Earlier, Nabi slammed a 22-ball 60 (with three fours and six sixes) to steer Afghanistan to 169/8 in their must-win match against Sri Lanka.

Nabi turned the game around with a breathtaking finale, smashing five sixes off Dunith Wellalage in the final over after Afghanistan struggled to 137/7 in 19 overs. He achieved his half-century in just 20 balls, joining teammate Omarzai for the joint-fastest T20I half-century for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan had won the toss and opted to bat first. However, before the power play, they had lost three wickets for 40 runs, with Nuwan Thusara running riot in the top order. At the end of six overs and the powerplay, Afghanistan was 45/3, with Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli at the crease.

However, both batters struggled, with Zadran managing a 27-ball 24 with just one four and Rasooli scoring just nine runs in 16 balls. Omarzai, who had played fiery cameos in the earlier two innings, failed this time around, scoring just six in four balls. Afghanistan was 79/6 in 12.1 overs.

Nabi was joined by skipper Rashid Khan, and the duo managed to help Afghanistan reach the 100-run mark in 14.3 overs. Rashid became Nuwan's fourth victim at a score of 114, scoring a 23-ball 24, with two fours and a six.

In death overs, with Noor (6*) as a partner, Nabi upped the attack, going berserk against Wellalage in the final over, smashing him for five sixes and collecting 32 runs off the final over.

Thushara was Sri Lanka's standout bowler, finishing with impressive figures of 4/18. Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage and Dasun Shanaka got one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 169/8 (Mohammed Nabi 60, Ibrahim Zadran 24, Nuwan Thushara 4/18) lost to Sri Lanka: 171/4 in 18.4 overs (Kusal Mendis 74*, Kusal Perera 28, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1/42). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)