Doha [Qatar], November 18 (ANI): India A secured their spot in the semifinals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025-26 with a convincing six-wicket victory over Oman in a crucial Group B T20 encounter at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

After being put in to bat, Oman got off to a quick start, helped mainly by skipper Hammad Mirza (32), who provided early momentum. However, India A's bowlers quickly pulled the tempo with a few timely wickets.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Ireland Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd Test 2025 and Who Will Win BAN vs IRE Test?.

While Wasim Ali top-scored for Oman with 54-run innings, but despite his efforts, the middle and lower order struggled to accelerate against Indian bowling.

The pick of the bowlers for India A were the spinners, with Suyash Sharma and Gurjapneet Singh each claiming two wickets. Quick wickets from Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harsh Dubey, and Naman Dhir ensured Oman was restricted to a manageable total of 135 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Free Live Streaming Online, T20 Tri-Series 2025: How To Watch PAK vs ZIM Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Chasing a target of 136, India A faced a nervous moment early on, losing both openers, Priyansh Arya and the in-form Vaibhav Suryavanshi, relatively cheaply. At 37 for 2, the match looked evenly poised.

However, a crucial partnership between Harsh Dubey and vice-captain Naman Dhir steadied the ship for the Men in Blue. Dhir contributed a quick-fire 30 before his dismissal. The charge was then led by all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who anchored the chase with an unbeaten 53.

Despite Wadhera's late dismissal, India A completed the chase comfortably in the 18th over, winning by six wickets and securing their place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Notably, India entered the match after a heavy loss to Pakistan A. The Jitesh Sharma-led side went down to the arch-rivals by eight wickets.

India will now compete against one of Hong Kong, Afghanistan A, Sri Lanka A or Bangladesh A in the semi-final. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)