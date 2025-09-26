Dubai [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to field against India in the final Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

The final Super Fours fixture has turned into a dead rubber with India and Pakistan setting up an enticing Asia Cup final on Sunday. India is yet to deliver a perfect game. The batting unit has been spearheaded by the tournament's highest run-getter, Abhishek Sharma, while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been fundamental to India's success with the ball.

However, 12 dropped catching opportunities have highlighted India's fielding woes. Sri Lanka, unbeaten in the group stage, floundered in the first two Super Fours fixtures and crashed out of the race. Sri Lanka would be keen on salvaging their pride by ending their campaign with a win.

Before the final, India rested Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana have been reintroduced in the final XI, making their second appearance in the tournament after the Oman fixture.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said, "We are going to bowl first. We know that we can't qualify for the final, but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch, and we want to restrict them to 170-175. They have been doing really well, especially our openers. We have one change - Janith Liyange comes in for Chamika Karunaratne."

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said during the time of the toss, "Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game, and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

