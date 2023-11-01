Changwon [South Korea], November 1 (ANI): Indian rifle shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and the mixed trap team including Manisha Keer and Prithviraj Tondaiman bagged gold medals at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 in Changwon on Wednesday.

Aishwary scored 463.5 in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event final to take home the gold medal. China's Tian Jiaming claimed a silver medal with a score of 462.7 while his compatriot Du Linshu bagged a bronze medal with 450.3.

Indian rifle shooter was the only Indian shooter to finish in the top eight in the qualification round, finishing fifth with a score of 591. Akhil Sheoran finished ninth with a score of 587, while Swapnil Kusale finished 11th with a score of 586. The trio's cumulative score enabled them to win the silver medal in the team event.

Manisha Keer (69) and Prithviraj Tondaiman (72) won the mixed trap team event with a cumulative score of 141. South Korea (136 points) took silver, while China (134 points) and Kuwait (133 points) took bronze. In the mixed trap event, 16 teams competed.

On the penultimate day of the Changwon meet, India also won two medals in the non-Olympic shooting event of 25m centre fire pistol. Pradeep Singh Shekhawat took bronze in the individual event with a score of 582 and silver in the team event with Prabhjot Singh and Yogesh Singh. The cumulative score of the Indian trio was 1737.

The four medals won by senior Indian shooters on Wednesday raised India's total tally to 51 medals -- 19 gold, 19 silver and 13 bronze medals. China won 73 medals including 32 gold. The competitions were also held in the junior category. (ANI)

