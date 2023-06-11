Guwahati, Jun 11 (PTI) The Assam government will organise a mega sporting competition across all villages of the state to tap sporting talents, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He also affirmed the government's support to all players who pursue their respective sports passionately.

Sarma was speaking after distributing government job appointment letters to players who had won medals at the 36th National Games in Gujarat.

"We will organise a 'Khel Moharon' involving all 27,000 villages of the state. It will be a three-month event from October with the players competing in five disciplines," the CM said.

Modelled along Gujarat's 'Khel Mahakumbh', it will help recognise the sporting potential of the youth in the villages and hone them, he added.

Sarma said the players from the state were now shining in the international arena due to the conducive atmosphere back home.

"I urge the players to pursue their sports passionately and the government assured them of all support," he said.

"We have ensured that we keep all our promises made to the players," Sarma added.

A total of 28 players from the state had won medals at the last National Games, out of which nine were given appointment letters at the function.

The rest are already employed by the state government in its various departments.

Members of a team which scaled Mount Kanchenjunga were also felicitated by Sarma on the occasion.

