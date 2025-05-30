Stavanger (Norway), May 30 (PTI) D. Gukesh's topsy-turvy start in Norway Chess seems to have taken a far more assured and positive turn, as he is seeking to break the cycle of disappointments since he won the world title in December last year.

Gukesh was off to an inauspicious start here, losing the first two rounds of Classical chess before he struck back to overcome the challenge of American world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and then tying down another American Fabiano Caruana in the Armageddon tie-break to place himself in joint fourth going into the first rest day of the prestigious tournament.

Also Read | What Happens if GT vs MI Eliminator is Washed Out? Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?.

As the six players competing in the event went for some recreational activity on the outskirts of the city on Friday, including using the ‘lariats' to rope in dummy livestock, indulging in some shooting practice, and participating in axe-throwing competition, Gukesh would know that he has a realistic chance of becoming the first Indian to win the tournament.

Gukesh, joint fourth with compatriot Arjun Erigaisi on 4.5 points, is pitted against Wei Yi in Round 5, and given the Chinese No.1's vulnerabilities in the high-quality field – he is currently on the bottom of the pile with 4 points – the Indian could fancy his chances of taking three full points in the contest.

Also Read | MI 228/5 in 20 Overs | GT vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025 Eliminator: Hardik Pandya Gives Strong Finish.

Even though local hero Magnus Carlsen's shadow will continue to loom large in this six-player double round-robin tournament, this is the best opportunity for Gukesh to catch up with the defending champion, who is leading with eight points.

It would also prepare Gukesh for the subsequent rounds, especially the reverse match against Carlsen, who beat the Indian in a thrilling opening-round game.

Gukesh also seems to have sorted out his time pressure puzzle, which contributed to back-to-back losses against Carlsen and Erigaisi in the first two games.

He had said after defeating world No.2 Nakamura in Round 3 that, “I think my time management was much better than before (in the Classical game against Nakamura).”

In the Armageddon tie-break against Caruana, Gukesh, known for his strengths in the Classical game, showed he is up for the challenge in the time-controlled format as well.

On the other hand, Erigaisi's challenge has suffered setbacks when it should have taken off after victories against Wei Yi (Armageddon tie-break) and Gukesh (Classical).

Defeats against Caruana and Carlsen in Round 3 and 4 have come as a dampener for the 21-year-old but he will have to find ways to win if he wants to make an impact in his maiden outing here.

Erigaisi will face Nakamura in Round 5 and hope his tactic to put pressure on his opponent early on with his lightning moves gives him an advantage, as the American is one of the best exponents of rapid and blitz chess.

Pairings (Round 5):

(Open) 1. Arjun Erigaisi vs Hikaru Nakamura; 2. Wei Yo vs D Gukesh; 3. Fabiano Caruana vs Magnus Carlsen.

(Women) 1. Sara Khadem vs R. Vaishali; 2. Anna Muzychuk vs Ju Wenjun; 3. Koneru Humpy vs Lei Tingjie.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)