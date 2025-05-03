Cricket

Live Score
CSK vs RCB 52 T20 (N) Match
CSK
VS
RCB
Toss won by CSK and elected to Field

Sports News | Aston Villa Keeps Champions League Bid Alive by Beating Fulham 1-0

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Aston Villa boosted its chances of Champions League qualification with a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| May 03, 2025 08:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Aston Villa Keeps Champions League Bid Alive by Beating Fulham 1-0

London, May 3 (AP) Aston Villa boosted its chances of Champions League qualification with a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans' first-half header settled the game at Villa Park and moved seventh-place Villa level on points with Chelsea in fifth and Nottingham Forest in sixth.

Also Read | How to Watch IU vs QG PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get TV Telecast Details of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Pakistan Super League Match.

The top five teams in the division will qualify for next season's Champions League, with just four points separating third-place Manchester City and Villa.

Tielemans headed in powerfully from a 12th minute corner, but Villa could not extend its lead.

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada's Reason for Absence From IPL 2025 Revealed! Gujarat Titans Pacer Serving Provisional Suspension After Testing Positive for Recreational Drug, Says 'Deeply Sorry'.

Ollie Watkins was denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the second half and substitute Donyell Malen hit the bar in stoppage time.

But the victory was enough to keep Villa in touch with Champions League rivals Chelsea and Forest, having played one game more.

Villa was a Champions League quarterfinalist this year after a 41-year absence from Europe's top club competition.

It was the first of four Premier League games on Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Sports News | Aston Villa Keeps Champions League Bid Alive by Beating Fulham 1-0

London, May 3 (AP) Aston Villa boosted its chances of Champions League qualification with a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans' first-half header settled the game at Villa Park and moved seventh-place Villa level on points with Chelsea in fifth and Nottingham Forest in sixth.

Also Read | How to Watch IU vs QG PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get TV Telecast Details of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Pakistan Super League Match.

The top five teams in the division will qualify for next season's Champions League, with just four points separating third-place Manchester City and Villa.

Tielemans headed in powerfully from a 12th minute corner, but Villa could not extend its lead.

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada's Reason for Absence From IPL 2025 Revealed! Gujarat Titans Pacer Serving Provisional Suspension After Testing Positive for Recreational Drug, Says 'Deeply Sorry'.

Ollie Watkins was denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the second half and substitute Donyell Malen hit the bar in stoppage time.

But the victory was enough to keep Villa in touch with Champions League rivals Chelsea and Forest, having played one game more.

Villa was a Champions League quarterfinalist this year after a 41-year absence from Europe's top club competition.

It was the first of four Premier League games on Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Google Trends Google Trends
fastest 50 in ipl
50000+K+ searches
arsenal vs bournemouth
5000+K+ searches
noor ahmad
5000+K+ searches
barbados
500+K+ searches
bundesliga table
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change
League, Achieves Feat off 14 Balls During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Romario Shepherd Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat off 14 Balls During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

  • CSK 58/2 in 5.4 Overs (Target 214) | RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Lungi Ngidi Accounts for Sam Curran

  • Romario Shepherd Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Hitting Joint-Second Fastest in Indian Premier League in 14 Balls During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

  • Khaleel Ahmed Concedes Most Runs By a Bowler in T20 Cricket Bowling Three or Fewer Overs, Achieves Unwanted Record During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

  • Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Flight From Chennai Undergoes Security Search in Colombo After ‘Tip-Off’ From Indian Intel Agency, No Terror Suspects Found on Board

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    fastest 50 in ipl
    50000+K+ searches
    arsenal vs bournemouth
    5000+K+ searches
    noor ahmad
    5000+K+ searches
    barbados
    500+K+ searches
    bundesliga table
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints