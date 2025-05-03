Sports News | Aston Villa Keeps Champions League Bid Alive by Beating Fulham 1-0

London, May 3 (AP) Aston Villa boosted its chances of Champions League qualification with a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans' first-half header settled the game at Villa Park and moved seventh-place Villa level on points with Chelsea in fifth and Nottingham Forest in sixth.

The top five teams in the division will qualify for next season's Champions League, with just four points separating third-place Manchester City and Villa.

Tielemans headed in powerfully from a 12th minute corner, but Villa could not extend its lead.

Ollie Watkins was denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the second half and substitute Donyell Malen hit the bar in stoppage time.

But the victory was enough to keep Villa in touch with Champions League rivals Chelsea and Forest, having played one game more.

Villa was a Champions League quarterfinalist this year after a 41-year absence from Europe's top club competition.

It was the first of four Premier League games on Saturday. (AP)

