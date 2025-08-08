London [UK], August 8 (ANI): Aston Villa on Friday announced the signing of the Ivory Coast forward Evann Guessand on a contract until 2030 for an undisclosed fee. The Premier League outfit released a statement to announce the arrival of the 24-year-old, who will don the number 29 shirt.

Guessand thrived in the 2024/25 campaign during which he netted 12 goals, helping Nice finish fourth in Ligue 1. The Ivory Coast international, who has a solitary goal for his national side in nine appearances, is a versatile operator capable of playing across the front line.

He was also named the Nice Player of the Season last term, on the back of his prolific form. According to various reports, Wolverhampton Wanderers and various European clubs were interested in landing Guessand's signature, but Villa won the race.

"Really happy to be here. I was waiting for this moment since a long time ago, and now I'm just excited to start the game, see the fans, and my teammates, start to train with them. I was watching the games of Aston Villa in the last seasons, and after that we started talking with the coach," Guessand told Villa TV.

"To be honest, our talks were the main point, because he really is the person who convinced me to come here, and of course, we know the career of this coach. A long time ago, I saw him in the French league, and he's known for the way he used to improve the players he used to work with, so I was thinking about this. I'm a young player and I want to improve. I have many qualities that can improve, so when I spoke with the coach, I (knew) this is the right coach for me to become better and better," he added.

Guessand, a fleet-footed attacker, emphasised his versatility to play in different attacking positions, making him an asset for head coach Unai Emery. He expressed his excitement to meet the club fans, begin a new chapter in his career and live his dream.

"I can say a player which is fast, strong, I can have skills as well. I can say I'm a versatile player. I'm tall and a bit strong. Most players like me play No.9, but I can play, 11, 7, 9, 10. I've not (got) a specific position on the field, but I would say around the striker is where I feel the most comfortable. If the coach puts me in the No.9 or on the wing, I will play, because I feel comfortable everywhere," Guessand said.

"I have to be ready. In my head, is just meet the fans, see the atmosphere. Many people talk about the atmosphere in the stadium, and I saw some video last season from the game against PSG. The fans were crazy. I just want to meet the fans and my teammates. I just want to start it and live my dream," he concluded. (ANI)

