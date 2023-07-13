Birmingham [UK], July 13 (ANI): Aston Villa have signed Spanish defender Pau Torres from La Liga club Villarreal for an undisclosed fee. A formal announcement regarding the signing of the 26-year-old defender was made by the Premier League club on Wednesday.

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Spanish international Pau Torres from Villarreal. The 26-year-old defender, who has been capped on 23 occasions for his country, arrives at Villa for an undisclosed fee," the Premier League club said in an official statement.

"A native of Villarreal, Torres came through the ranks of his hometown club and went on to become a key player for the La Liga side. Pau lifted the Europa League in 2021, under the guidance of Unai Emery, and helped Villarreal reach the semi-finals of the Champions League a year later. The move is subject to international clearance and a successful visa application," the statement read.

Torres has spent 20 years of his life at his hometown team after Villarreal added him to their junior ranks as a schoolboy.

The Spaniard enhanced his skills with Villarreal B in the Segunda Division. After enjoying success with the side, he became a regular face for the Villarreal team and kept his place for four years.

After starting a new chapter in his career, Torres will take the number 14 shirt. He will play a key role in boosting Villa's defence next season.

Aston Villa have been quite active in the transfer market, while pursuing players from other clubs they have been bolstering their squad by handing out new contracts to their crucial players.

Two weeks ago, the Scottish national midfielder John McGinn was handed a new contract which will keep him with the club until 2027.

McGinn has been a crucial figure for the club as he helped them to get promotion to the Premier League after the conclusion of the 2019 season. (ANI)

