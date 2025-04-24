New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) National Sports Federations will not be allowed to deviate from an "athlete-centric" approach, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday as he asked them to end factionalism and nepotism to ensure that India's 2036 Olympic bid is successful.

At an elaborate ceremony to launch the first set of certificates in Digilocker, a cloud-based platform for storage, easy-sharing and verification of documents and certificates, the minister did not mince words in addressing the issues that plague NSFs.

"I don't like to interfere in NSFs but it doesn't mean that they are allowed to deviate from the athlete-centric approach of the government," Mandaviya said in his address to representatives from 40 NSFs, who showed up for the digital initiative's formal launch.

"I have spoken to various factions in different federations and I have told them to work on it and ensure that athletes don't suffer," he added.

"You have to serve the athletes and they suffer when there is factionalism. I will not allow that. NSFs have to be responsible."

Mandaviya's remarks were, in all likelihood, aimed at the rampant infighting in NSFs of sports like boxing, football, wrestling and equestrian which have forced the hand of international bodies and even the courts of the land.

Currently an ad-hoc committee is in place in boxing and matters related to football and equestrian's current administration are in court. The issues plaguing wrestling were only recently resolved after the sports ministry lifted the suspension imposed on it for violation of the sports code.

The rebuke did cause its fair share of discomfort among those present with some of them expressing their displeasure in hushed tones. Many of them felt that they are doing their best to adhere to the demands of good governance.

Mandaviya reiterated that NSFs will get all possible infrastructural and financial support from the ministry, including office space in the national capital.

"You will get all support from the ministry. As I had said (earlier), even office space will be provided ministry. 18 rooms are ready at the JLN (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium). You just have to apply, please do it," said Mandaviya.

"Lekin bhai-bhatija nahi chalega (But nepotism will not be allowed). Sports administration is not done like that. The other day I met an official who had listed his peon as his secretary. Things don't work like that," he added.

Present United front internationally

The minister also stressed on the need to present a united front for international bodies given that India has already bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and submitted letter of intent to host the 2036 Olympics.

"At international platforms, we should be united. We have to ensure that," Mandaviya said.

"We have to give our best to the efforts to bring 2036 Olympics to India. And we have to get the 2030 CWG," he added.

Most recently, the Wrestling Federation of India had repeatedly complained about the issues hampering its functioning to the international parent body.

