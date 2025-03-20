New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The former Indian cricketer Madan Lal said that sports getting the right platform will help in growth of athletes and interest among the audience for it.

The 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder was speaking at an event of Billion Sports, an initiative towards grassroots sports development, which has taken a major step forward with the launch of its OTT platform and the announcement of Spocobook.

Madan Lal said, "I feel every sport should grow and the more the sport grows, more will be people interested in taking up the sport. So I feel this is a brilliant initiative. When sports get the right platform, athletes will have opportunities to advance, and people's interest will also grow."

The event was held in Delhi. World Cup-winning Indian Cricketer Madan Lal, former General Secretary of the Paralympic Committee of India, Gurusharan Singh, graced the occasion along with guests from the German Football Delegation. Pythian Games founder Mr Bijender Goel also graced the occasion with his presence.

As part of the event, the German Football Delegation was also honoured, recognizing their contribution to global football development. The high-level delegation was honoured for their role in promoting the sport and fostering international collaborations.

Madan represented India in 39 Tests from 1974-86, scoring 1,042 runs at an average of 22.65, with five half-centuries in 62 innings and best score of 74. With his medium pace, he also took 71 wickets at an average of 40.08, with best figures of 5/23.

In 67 ODIs, Madan represented India from 1974-87, scoring 401 runs in 35 innings at an average of 19.09, with one half-century. He also took 73 wickets at an average of 29.27, with best figures of 4/20.

Madan was also one of the stars of India's 1983 WC win, taking 17 wickets at an average of 16.76, with best figures of 4/20 and scored 102 runs in six innings at an average of 34.00, with best score of 27. He also took 3/31 in India's win over West Indies in the final. (ANI)

