Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 14 (ANI): The two-day Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) began in Nagaland's Kohima on Tuesday at Hotel Vivor, marking a historic first as no national sports federation had previously held its AGM in the state.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who is also the President of the Nagaland Olympic Association, warmly welcomed delegates from across the country, calling it a privilege for Nagaland to host such a significant national-level event.

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He expressed gratitude to the President of the South Asian Athletics Federation, Lalit Kumar Bhanot, for his vision and initiative in bringing the meeting to the Northeast, noting that it promotes national integration and inclusiveness. Alongside Bhanot, AFI President, Bahadur Singh Sagoo and World Athletics Vice President, Adille Sumariwala, were also present.

Rio highlighted Nagaland's gradual progress in sports since its affiliation with the Indian Olympic Association, while acknowledging persistent challenges such as limited infrastructure and lack of facilities under the Sports Authority of India (SAI). He emphasised the need for investment, coaching, and exposure for the region's talented youth.

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He also expressed hope that support from federations and corporate CSR initiatives would help improve sports infrastructure, including stadium development and training facilities. Concluding, Rio stated that the AGM would not only be historic but also yield meaningful decisions that will positively shape the future of sports in India, while inspiring athletes and stakeholders in the Northeast.

While addressing the meeting, Bhanot expressed gratitude to the Government of Nagaland for hosting the AGM and praised Abu Mehta for his exceptional organisational efforts, noting that he has set a new benchmark for such meetings.

He reaffirmed full support from the Athletics Federation of India in developing athletics in Nagaland, including technical assistance and grassroots programs. Highlighting India's extensive athletics network, he mentioned initiatives like the National Inter-District Athletics Meet covering over 650 districts, along with more than 40 competitions nationwide, including in the Northeast, to improve accessibility.

Bhanot encouraged the establishment of academies in Nagaland, expressing confidence that the state has strong potential to produce talented athletes, especially in middle and long-distance running and race walking. (ANI)

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