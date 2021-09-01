London [UK], September 1 (ANI): Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea FC on Wednesday reached an agreement over the loan of midfielder Saul Niguez. After eight seasons as an Atleti player, the Spaniard moves to the Premier League on loan.

The midfielder joined Madrid based club in 2008 when he was just 13. He made his first-team debut in 2012 against Besiktas, aged 17. The Spaniard spent the 2013/14 season at Rayo Vallecano, where he performed at a high level, before returning to the Spanish capital in 2014.

Saul has been a regular for Atleti ever since - playing 340 games and producing 43 goals and 20 assists. He has won a LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and two Europa League trophies. He played 33 of the 38 La Liga games in 2020/21 and scored twice as Diego Simeone's side beat Real Madrid to the title by two points.

On switching to London, Saul as per chelseafc.com said: "I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can't wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!" (ANI)

