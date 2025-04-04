London, Apr 4 (AP) ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi will add the role of chief executive officer to his duties on an interim basis after current CEO Massimo Calvelli leaves the job at the end of June and the search for a successor starts, the men's tennis tour announced Friday.

It's a turbulent time in the sport. An antitrust lawsuit was filed in federal court in New York last month by the players' association founded by Novak Djokovic, accusing the ATP, the women's tour and other key organizations of being a cartel.

Separately, Djokovic was among 20 leading players who wrote to the heads of the four Grand Slam tournaments to ask for a greater share of prize money at those events and more say in decision-making.

Calvelli was appointed ATP CEO in 2020, and the tour said player compensation is $100 million higher this season than in 2019. (AP) AM

