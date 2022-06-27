London [UK], June 27 (ANI): Following his triumph at the Mallorca Championships, Stefanos Tsitsipas has moved back into the Top 5 in the ATP Rankings, while Maxime Cressy jumps to a career-high No. 45 after reaching the final at the Eastbourne International.

Tsitsipas climbed back to No. 5 in the ATP Rankings after he captured his first grass-court title and ninth tour-level crown overall at the Mallorca Championships. The 23-year-old, who was making his debut at the ATP 250 event, defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the championship match.

Stefanos Tsitsipas showed few signs of nerves in his maiden ATP Tour grass-court final at the Mallorca Championships, where the second seed downed Roberto Bautista Agut to claim his first tour-level title on the surface.

In a topsy-turvy encounter, Tsitsipas was broken when serving for the match at 5-3 in the deciding set, but the Greek held firm to claim a thrilling 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) win and clinch the ninth tour-level title of his career. The second seed was clinical with his opportunities at key moments to prevail after two hours and 31 minutes.

The 25-year-old Maxime Cressy jumped 15 spots to a career-high No. 45 after he reached his second tour-level final of the season in Eastbourne. The American downed Reilly Opelka, Daniel Evans, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper before falling to countryman Taylor Fritz.

Taylor Fritz's serve came to the party when it mattered in the final of the 2022 Eastbourne International. The reigning Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz added his second title of the season to his list of accolades after defeating Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6(4)-7, 7-6(4) in an all-American battle.

While Briton Jack Draper has soared into the Top 100 following his run to the semi-finals in Eastbourne. The 20-year-old, who has won four ATP Challenger Tour titles this season, did not drop a set en route to his first tour-level semi-final, upsetting World No. 15 Diego Schwartzman on the way. (ANI)

