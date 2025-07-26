Sunningdale (UK), Jul 26 (PTI) The Indian golfing trio of Arjun Atwal, Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa made history with all three making the cut at the ISPS Handa Senior Open, the final Major for the Seniors (over 50 years) here.

This is the first time that three Indians have made the cut in a Major.

Atwal, who also played the US Senior Open earlier this year where he made the cut, had rounds of 67-72 at the Par-70 course and is T-36 after being in the Top-10 at one stage.

Jeev, with 71-69, was T-49, while Randhawa, who holed a tense 15-footer on the 18th to make the cut, had rounds of 70-71.

The cut fell at 1-over.

"To play alongside some of the golfing legends like Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer or Asian superstar KJ Choi is a privilege. For three of us with Jeev and Arjun also there, it is amazing that we are still around and playing together, now at the Senior level," said Randhawa, whose son, Zorawar is on the bag.

"I needed to show the young man that we can still play," added Randhawa after his big putt on the 18th to make the cut.

Jeev's son, Harjai, is also here but watching his dad, while Atwal's son plays basketball in the US.

Meanwhile, Harrington will bid to become the fifth player in history to win both The Open and ISPS Handa Senior Open as he takes a one-stroke lead into the weekend.

The Irishman, who won and then successfully defended the Claret Jug in 2007 and 2008, carded a five-under round of 65 on the Old Course here as he reached eight-under par after the first two days.

Already a Senior Major winner this year after his U.S. Senior Open last month, Harrington leads defending champion K.J. Choi of South Korea, who hopes to become the first player to successfully defend a Senior Open title since Christy O'Connor Jnr in 2000.

Choi carded six birdies in his round of 67 and the 55-year-old did hold the lead at one point on nine-under par after a birdie at the 14th, but two dropped shots on 16 and 17 saw him slip back into a share of second alongside 2018 European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjørn (70-63). PTI Cor AM

