Pebble Beach (US), Feb 4 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal struggled in windy conditions as he shot 3-over 75 in the second round at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With rounds of 73-75, Atwal is now 4-over and way down at 130th place on the leader board at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour event.

Kurt Kitayama moved into sole lead after opening with 10 straight pars before having three birdies against one bogey for a 2-under 70 at Pebble Beach.

Kitayama was at 9-under 134 and led by one over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett and Hank Lebioda.

The weather forecast on the Monterey Peninsula looks like it's going to be tough for the next two days also. Players play three different courses on the first three days playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey before coming back to Pebble Beach Links for the final round.

Of the leading 10 players, only four have won on the PGA TOUR and Scott Stallings is the only multiple winner.

Starting times for the third round were moved up one hour because of strong wind.

Lebioda was leading most of the day until a double bogey on the par-3 fifth hole brought him down and he played 72. Lebioda moves over to Spyglass Hill and that will be his 11th consecutive PGA TOUR round on his 11th different course.

Mitchell (67-68), Wu (69-66) and Bramlett (68-67) all played at Monterey Peninsula.

Seamus Power of Ireland delivered the low round of a day that began with rain. He shot 64 at Monterey Peninsula to get within two of the lead.

Viktor Hovland, playing this tournament for the first time, shot 67 at Monterey Peninsula and was three shots to par behind. Jordan Spieth (68), at Monterey, was five behind.

