Sunningdale (UK), Jul 27 (PTI) Arjun Atwal emerged as the top Indian after three rounds as he was 1-under 69 and was tied 29h in the ISPS HANDA Senior Open here.

Atwal, playing only his second event on the Seniors Tour – both Majors – followed up his first two rounds of 67-72 with 69 and was 2-under through 54 holes.

Jyoti Randhawa (70-71-70) was 1-over and T-50th, while Jeev Milkha Singh (71-69-74) was 5-over and T-69. There is one more round left.

Pádraig Harrington moved two strokes clear ahead of the final round at Sunningdale as he hopes to become the fifth player in history to win both The Open and ISPS HANDA Senior Open.

The Irishman, who won the Claret Jug in 2007 at Carnoustie and defended it at Royal Birkdale in 2008, carded a second consecutive round of 65 to reach 13 under par after three rounds.

Already a Senior Major Champion this season after winning his second US Senior Open title last month, Harrington made the turn at two under par after birdies on the fourth and ninth holes and then made his third gain of the day at the 11th.

He recovered from a dropped shot on the 12th with back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes and then rolled in a short putt on the 18th hole after hitting his approach to three feet.

His birdie putt at the last saw him move two strokes clear of Justin Leonard, who also carded a second consecutive round of 65. The American, who won The Open in 1997 at Royal Troon, is also bidding to etch his name in history.

Thomas Bjørn, Europe's victorious 2018 Ryder Cup captain and 15-time winner on the DP World Tour, carded a three under par 67 to sit in solo third on ten under.

In a share of fourth on eight under par are 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Champion Steven Alker, former PGA Tour winner Greg Chalmers, 2017 Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Clark Dennis and 2002 WGC Match Play winner Kevin Sutherland.

