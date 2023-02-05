Pebble Beach, Feb 5 (PTI) India's Arjun Atwal was two-under through 10 holes when strong wind forced a suspension of play in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which will now have a Monday finish.

Atwal, who shot 73-75 at Pebble Beach and Spyglass, is two-over for 46 holes and still needs a few more birdies to make the cut, which will now be 65 and ties.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against Ex-Cricketer Vinod Kambli on Charge of Assaulting Wife Under Alcohol Influence.

Atwal, the only Indian to have won on the PGA Tour, birdied 10th and 16th after starting from the 10th. That two-under through 10 holes helped him move up from 130th to 101st.

Peter Malnati was atop the leader board at 12 under with six holes left in his round at Pebble Beach. He started on the back nine along the ocean in calmer conditions but play was stopped when he was on green, coming off three straight birdies.

Also Read | I League 2022-23: Sreenidi Deccan FC Reclaim Top Spot After Comfortable Victory Over Churchill Brothers SC at Home.

Keith Mitchell and Joseph Bramlett, playing with Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale, were at 10 under. Kurt Kitayama, the 36-hole leader, and Hank Lebioda were three shots behind. They were at Spyglass Hill.

With a three-course rotation, play has to stop at all three courses.

The 54-hole cut typically is top 60 to account for the 25 amateurs. Now it will revert to top 65 and ties, and it will be professionals only for the final round.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)