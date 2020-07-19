London, July 19: Arsenal booked their spot in the final of the FA Cup after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace handed them a 2-0 win over Manchester City here on Sunday. Aubameyang scored in either half of the semi-final as FA Cup holders Man City suffered a first loss at the national stadium in 10 appearances.

Man City assumed the early control, dominating both possession and territory but they failed to take a lead. Aubameyang's first goal came in the 19th minute and he was ruthless again with his only clear chance of the second half, racing onto a fine through-ball from the Kieran Tierney to finish confidently.

In the second semi-final clash, Manchester United will take on Chelsea, scheduled to take place today.

