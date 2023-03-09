Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Australia were 255 for four at stumps against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday.

Opener Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were batting on 104 and 49 respectively at the close of play.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Real Betis, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UEL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

After skipper Steve Smith opted to bat, Australia were off to a good start with the duo of Khawaja and Travis Head adding 61 runs for the first wicket.

R Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough when he dismissed a positive-looking Head for 32. In between Smith's dismissal by Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami bowled Marnus Labuschagne (3) and Peter Handscomb (17) with two beautiful deliveries.

Also Read | WPL 2023: Laura Wolvaardt Joins Gujarat Giants As Replacement for Injured Captain Beth Mooney.

India lead the series 2-1.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings: 255/4 in 90 overs (Usman Khawaja 104 not out, Cameron Green 49 not out, Steve Smith 38; Mohammed Shami 2/65).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)