Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], September 30 (ANI): Australia suffered yet another setback ahead of their three-match T20I series against New Zealand as star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell suffered a fractured forearm during the net sessions. The Men in Yellow have brought in wicketkeeper Josh Philippe for the upcoming Chappell-Hadlee T20I Trophy.

The 36-year-old was struck on the wrist by a Mitchell Owen delivery as the side was undertaking a net session in Mount Maunganui, putting the finishing touches on their preparation for Wednesday's series opener.

"It didn't sound good. I saw it out of the corner of my eye. (Owen) is not the guy you want to be bowling to in T20 training, that's for sure. Maxi's been there and gone through that (serious injuries) a couple of times now - he was a bit disappointed, but it's just like any other injury. I'm sure he'll get through it," teammate Matthew Short told cricket.com.au.

Cricket Australia confirmed Maxwell would be ruled out for the series and that Philippe would act as his replacement.

It remains unclear how long it will leave the big-hitting all-rounder out of action. But it's undoubtedly a huge blow for Maxwell and the Aussies, as excitement continues to build for another big cricketing summer down under and next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

According to Cricket Australia, Maxwell will return to Australia to meet a specialist, who will determine his return-to-play timeline.

It comes after Josh Inglis was replaced by Alex Carey earlier this month, ahead of the three-match series with Tasman rivals New Zealand.

Australia host India in both white-ball formats next month, but will be sweating on the fitness of Maxwell ahead of their five-match T20 International series, which starts in Canberra on October 29. The series then features games in Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane. It will be a race against time for Maxwell.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

