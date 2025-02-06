Galle (Sri Lanka), Feb 6 (AP) Australia was firmly in control against Sri Lanka in the second test after reducing the host to 229-9 by stumps on day one Thursday.

Half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis kept Sri Lanka in the game, but their hopes of a big first-innings total after winning the toss did not materialize.

Also Read | Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Australia bowled with discipline, sticking to its plans and backing it up with excellent fielding despite extreme heat and humidity.

Sri Lanka lost opener Pathum Nissanka early, but a 70-run stand for the second wicket between Dimuth Karunaratne and Chandimal steadied the innings.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch English League Cup Semifinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Spinner Nathan Lyon broke through when Karunaratne was late in bringing his bat down and was bowled off an inside edge.

Sri Lanka slumped to 127-5 as the lower middle order struggled against disciplined bowling.

Their approach was so careless that even part-time spinner Travis Head found himself among the wickets in his first over. Kamindu Mendis, attempting to cut a delivery too close to his body, was caught at slip by Steve Smith.

Chandimal was rarely troubled during his fighting 74, which included six boundaries and a six. However, Matthew Kuhnemann drew the in-form batter out of his crease and Alex Carey's quick glovework stumped in a flash.

With the key threat dismissed, Australia looked to wrap things up quickly but Kusal Mendis resisted with an unbeaten 59.

A 65-run stand for the seventh wicket between Kusal and Ramesh Mendis prolonged Sri Lanka's innings, leaving Australia running out of ideas. At that point, Smith opted for the second new ball and Mitchell Starc soon had Ramesh caught behind to end the stubborn resistance. He made 28.

Starc removed Prabath Jayasuriya the very next ball, edging to the slips. Nishan Peiris survived the hat-trick ball but was soon cleaned up by Kuhnemann.

Starc finished with three wickets, as did Lyon, putting Australia on course for a 2-0 series win.

Before play, Karunaratne was given a guard of honour by Australia as he walked out to bat. He became the seventh Sri Lankan to feature in 100 test matches. The former captain has announced he will retire after this test. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)