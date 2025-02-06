Travis Head has gained a reputation for providing wickets on demand, upon which the all-rounder pulls out his unique celebration as seen during BGT 2024-25. However, in the ongoing SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025, Head brought out a new and unique celebration after dismissing Kamindu Mendis on Day 1 of the Galle encounter. This celebration saw Head shake his bowling hand up and down vigorously while holding his arm. Fans can watch Head's yet another unique celebration below. Travis Head Recreates His 'Finger In Ice Celebration' in Beer As He Celebrates Australia's BGT 2024-25 Victory Over India With Sam Konstas, Shares Instagram Story.

Travis Head Brings Out Yet Another Unique Celebration

The wicket celebration from Travis Head. 😄 pic.twitter.com/vuMw5FSCe9 — Praveen kumar (@Naninaidu98) February 6, 2025

