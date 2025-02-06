Veteran Sri Lanka national cricket team left-handed batsman Dimuth Karunaratne received a guard of honour on the day one of the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 as he entered to bat for his 100th Test match and also his last while representing Sri Lanka. In the prior 99 games, the 36-year-old has scored 7172 runs for his nation, at an average of 39.40. The Sri Lankan legend has 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries in his Test career. He made his Test debut against New Zealand on November 17, 2012. Ahead of the ongoing match at Galle International Stadium, it was announced that he will retire from Test cricket. How To Watch SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Sri Lanka vs Australia Two-Match Test Series on TV

