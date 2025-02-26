Dubai [UAE], February 26 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's bowling action has been found to be legal, and he will continue bowling in international cricket.

Kuhnemann was reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle that ended on February 9. He subsequently underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on February 15.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Get MI-W vs UPW-W Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Women’s Premier League Match 11.

"It was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations," ICC said in a media release.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Kuhnemann went through a session that lasted more than one hour. During the session, he was asked to bowl at a similar speed and with similar revolutions as he did in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Also Read | Will Mohamed Salah Play Tonight in Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of Egyptian Forward Featuring in Starting XI.

ICC experts observed Kuhnemann's bowling action. The Australian left-arm spinner wore markers on his body and was surrounded by several high-speed cameras and a 3D motion analysis system.

"We are pleased for Matt that this matter is now resolved. It has been a challenging period for Matt; however, he has carried himself exceptionally well. He has had the full support of Australian cricket, and he can now move forward to the next phase of his international career with great confidence," Ben Oliver, CA executive general manager of national teams, said in a statement as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

After Kuhnemann was reported for his bowling action, Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in captain during the series, had rallied behind the 28-year-old and said, "It's come as a bit of a surprise to me. He has been playing for eight years in professional cricket, and nothing has been said in that amount of time."

" We're confident he will pass. He will go through that process back home. We wish him all the best," he had said.

Kuhnemann has represented Australia in five Tests and boasts 25 wickets at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 41.0. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)