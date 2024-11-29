Melbourne, Nov 29 (PTI) Former Australia captain Allan Border has expressed his disappointment over the team's inability to contain Virat Kohli during the first Test in Perth and feels that can potentially cost the hosts the five-match series.

Kohli, who had not scored a Test century in 18 months, roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 in the second innings as India secured a thumping 295-run victory over the hosts.

"I was really disappointed in the way we let Kohli roll on to a hundred without much resistance," Border told SEN radio on Friday morning.

"We don't want this guy full of confidence for the rest of the series."

Border also questioned the tactics of skipper Pat Cummins, suggesting they allowed Kohli to regain his rhythm after his struggles against New Zealand in the recent home series. Kohli's century marked his seventh ton on Australian soil.

Former opener Matthew Hayden also took aim at Cummins, criticising the field placements after Kohli's arrival in the middle.

"They missed a few tricks with Virat Kohli in the early part of his innings. Nathan Lyon had mid-on back, one on the off-side catching and a mid-wicket. I felt like it was so easy for him to get off strike," Hayden had told Channel 7 after India's win.

"You can't cut a sucker an even break when a bloke is under pressure as he was. The field we actually finished with - two slips, no point, a man straight - it offered up the outside edge of his bat as well. He found it a little more frustrating. When he got the bit between the teeth, it was too late.

Hayden also pointed to tactical lapses during India's earlier partnership, noting the delayed use of short-ball strategies.

"Jaiswal looked vulnerable against it. Maybe tiny things with Pat Cummins, the ability to think through these decisions. They were shell-shocked from the average batting performance (in the first innings) and as we see now, again, bombs are going," he said.

