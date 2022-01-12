Melbourne, January 12: The Cricket Australia National Selection Panel (NSP) on Wednesday announced the following 15-player squad for the upcoming Women's Ashes Series against England.

The multi-format series will begin on January 20 with three T20 Internationals at Adelaide Oval, followed by the Test match at Oval in Canberra from January 27-30. Oval will also host the first One-Day International, a day-night clash on February 3, while the following two ODIs will be played at Melbourne's Junction Oval on February 6 and 8.

Across the series, teams are awarded two points for each ODI and T20 INTL win, while a Test win is worth four points. If a match is drawn the points are shared. The team that accumulates the most points at the end of the series will be awarded the Ashes.

Australia's squad for Ashes series: Darcie Brown (SA/Northern Districts CC), Nicola Carey (TAS/North Hobart CC), Hannah Darlington (NSW/Campbelltown-Camden CC), Ashleigh Gardner (NSW/Bankstown CC), Rachael Haynes (VC) (NSW/Sydney CC), Alyssa Healy (NSW/Sydney CC), Jess Jonassen (QLD/University of Queensland CC), Alana King (WA/Midland Guildford CC), Meg Lanning (C) (VIC/Box Hill CC), Tahlia McGrath (SA/Glenelg CC), Beth Mooney (QLD/Sandgate-Redcliffe CC), Ellyse Perry (VIC/Dandenong CC), Megan Schutt (SA/Sturt CC), Annabel Sutherland (VIC/Prahan CC), and Tayla Vlaeminck (VIC/Plenty Valley CC).

Head Coach: Matthew Mott, and Assistant Coaches: Shelley Nitschke, Ben Sawyer. Speaking on the squad, National Selector, Shawn Flegler said: "This was a tough selection process with so many players coming off strong WBBL tournaments, but we're confident we've selected a balanced, all-round squad with players who can perform across all three formats."

"It's great to have Rachael Haynes and Megan Schutt back in the side having missed the India series due to personal reasons as well as Jess who's recovered from a lower-leg injury; the experience those three bring to the side is invaluable during a series like the Ashes. The loss of Georgia Wareham to injury has presented Alana King with a great opportunity to show what she can do at this level and having improved in all facets of her game over the last few seasons, she's well placed to play an important role in the series." "As expected, Sophie Molineux will miss this series due to the stress fracture in her right foot that she suffered at the back end of the WBBL, but we'll continue to monitor her in the lead up to the World Cup with the aim that's she's available for that tournament. While Georgia Redmayne, Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown and Molly Strano have missed out from the India series due to a decrease in squad size, we know they'll be able to lead the way with the 'A' side and will be able to slot straight into the side if the opportunity arises," national selector concluded.

The NSP has also announced the following 15-player Australia 'A' squad to face England 'A' across three T20s and three 50-over fixtures which will run concurrently with the Ashes.

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown (NSW/Sydney CC), Erin Burns (NSW/Bankstown CC), Stella Campbell (NSW/Northern District CC), Nicole Faltum (VIC/Dandenong CC), Tess Flintoff (VIC/Ringwood CC), Heather Graham (TAS/Clarence CC), Grace Harris (QLD/Western Suburbs CC), Phoebe Litchfield (NSW/Penrith CC), Katie Mack (ACT/Tuggeranong Valley CC), Georgia Redmayne (C) (QLD/Gold Coast CC), Courtney Sippel (QLD/Gold Coast CC), Molly Strano (TAS/North Hobart CC/Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies CC), Elyse Villani (TAS/North Hobart CC), Georgia Voll (QLD/Sandgate-Redcliffe CC), and Amanda-Jade Wellington (SA/West Torrens CC).

Coach: Jude Coleman, and Assistant Coach: Dan Marsh. (ANI)

