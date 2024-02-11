Sports News | Australia Opt to Bat Against India in U-19 World Cup Final

Benoni (South Africa), Feb 11 (PTI) Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen elected to bat against defending champions India in the final of the U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

India, who are vying for a recording-extending sixth title, are unchanged.

Australia have made one change, bringing in Charlie Anderson for Tom Campbell.

Teams:

India U19: Uday Saharan(c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari and Saumy Pandey.

Australia U19: Hugh Weibgen(c), Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, , Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(wk), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman and Callum Vidler.

