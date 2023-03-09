Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Australia reached 149 for two at tea against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith were batting on 65 and 38, respectively, at the tea break.

Earlier, Smith won the toss and opted to bat first.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings: 149/2 in 62 overs (Usman Khawaja 65 batting, Steve Smith 38 batting).

