Dubai, Mar 4 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja snared two quick wickets in the middle overs as India reduced Australia to 158 for 4 in 30 overs in their Champions Trophy semifinal here on Tuesday.

Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (29) and Josh Inglis (11) in the 23rd and 27th overs respectively to put brakes on Australian innings.

Captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey were batting on 62 and 11 respectively after Australia opted to bat.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami accounted for Cooper Connolly (0) in the third over while Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the dangerous Travis Head (39) in the ninth over.

The Indian players took the field wearing black armbands in honour of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who died in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related illness. He was 84.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 158 for 4 in 30 overs (Travis Head 39; Steve Smith batting 62; Ravindra Jadeja 2/40, Mohammed Shami 1/18, Varun Chakravarthy 1/26).

