Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) Australia were 312/6 at tea on the fourth day of the third Test against India, extending their overall lead to 406 runs here on Sunday.

Tim Paine was batting on 39, while all-rounder Cameron Green was dismissed just before break at 84.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 244 all out

Australia: 338 and 312/6 in 87 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 73, Steve Smith 81, Cameron Green 84 Navdeep Saini 2/54). PTI

