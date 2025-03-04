Dubai, Mar 4 (PTI) Australia reached 76 for 2 after 15 overs in their Champions Trophy semifinal match against India here on Tuesday.

Captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were batting on 24 and 7 respectively after Australia opted to bat.

Mohammed Shami accounted for Cooper Connolly (0) in the third over while Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the dangerous Travis Head (39) in the ninth over.

The Indian players took the field wearing black armbands in honour of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who died in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related illness. He was 84.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 76 for 2 in 15 overs (Travis Head 39; Steve Smith batting 24; Mohammed Shami 1/17, Varun Chakravarthy 1/11).

