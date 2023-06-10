London, Jun 10 (PTI) Australia remained in control of proceedings as they extended their overall lead to 374 by reaching 201 for 6 against India at lunch on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final here on Saturday.

Starting the day at 123 for 4, Alex Carey (41 batting, 61 balls) and Cameron Green (25) added 43 runs for the sixth wicket after Umesh Yadav (2/32 in 12 overs) picked up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (41 off 126 balls) at the start of the day.

Also Read | AUS 167/6 in 67 Overs | India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4: Cameron Green Dismissed By Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/45 in 18 overs) had the best figure among the Indian bowlers as he had Green played on while trying to play a forward defensive shot.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | ISL Transfer News: Indian Winger Nandhakumar Sekar Joins East Bengal For Upcoming Season.

Australia: 469 and 201 for 6 in 70 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 41, Alex Carey 41 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 3/45).

India 1st Innings: 296.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)